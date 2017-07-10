BRIEF-Stone India approves appointment of Ravi Prakash Ganti as CEO
* Says board approves appointment of Ravi Prakash Ganti as managing director & CEO of company w.e.f. 10th July, 2017.
July 10 Sailun Jinyu Group Co Ltd
* Says shareholder and party acting in concert plan to increase their holdings in the company to 9.5 percent from 5 percent within six months
* Says share trade to resume on July 11
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2sVUkyd; bit.ly/2sGWwpt
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
July 10 Canadian stock futures pointed to a lower opening on Monday as oil prices fell further, adding to heavy losses at the end of last week.