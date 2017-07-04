July 4 Sainsbury's

* Shares up 2.4 percent after Q1 sales beat analysts' forecasts

* CEO says price position versus rivals improved in Q1

* CEO says Q1 grocery outcome driven by own label performance

* CEO declines comment on possible Nisa deal

* CEO says "not seeing massive change in consumer behaviour"

* CFO says comfortable with analysts' 2017-18 profit consensus of 572 million stg Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)