BRIEF-Scandic takes over central hotel in Frankfurt
* SCANDIC EXPANDING IN GERMANY - TAKING OVER CENTRAL HOTEL IN FRANKFURT
July 4 Sainsbury's
* Shares up 2.4 percent after Q1 sales beat analysts' forecasts
* CEO says price position versus rivals improved in Q1
* CEO says Q1 grocery outcome driven by own label performance
* CEO declines comment on possible Nisa deal
* CEO says "not seeing massive change in consumer behaviour"
* CFO says comfortable with analysts' 2017-18 profit consensus of 572 million stg Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
* SCANDIC EXPANDING IN GERMANY - TAKING OVER CENTRAL HOTEL IN FRANKFURT
* Announces a proposed refinancing package in line with group's strategy to reduce overall borrowings and associated interest costs