Credit Suisse board proposes to cut variable pay by 40 pct
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
April 6 Saint-gobain:
* Extension of the validity of the agreement between Saint-Gobain and the Burkard family relating to the sale of the shares of Schenker-Winkler Holding
* Saintgobain has exercised its option to extend the validity of the agreement until December 31, 2017
* Saint-Gobain will then have the right to extend the agreement up until December 31, 2018
