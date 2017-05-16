BRIEF-Saint Jean Carbon announces $2.5 mln private placement

May 16 (Reuters) - Saint Jean Carbon Inc

* Saint Jean Carbon announces $2,500,000 private placement

* Intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 40 million units at a price of $0.05 per common unit

* Intends to use proceeds of flow-through share offering on co’s exploration and development expenditures on mineral properties in quebec

* Intends to complete non-brokered private placement financing of up to 10 million common shares at a price of $0.05 per flow-through share