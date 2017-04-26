BRIEF-Sajan enters into merger agreement to be acquired by Amplexor International

April 26 (Reuters) - Sajan Inc:

* Sajan enters into merger agreement to be acquired by Amplexor International

* Says Sajan shareholders will receive $5.83 per share in cash for each share of Sajan common stock

* Says Sajan's committee of independent directors and its board of directors have unanimously approved merger agreement

* Sajan - Sajan's board have unanimously approved merger agreement and agreed to recommend that shareholders adopt agreement and approve merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: