Dollar set for weekly losses as tensions with Pyongyang rise
TOKYO The dollar nursed losses on Friday, on track for a losing week as continuing tensions in North Korea underpinned the perceived safe-haven Japanese currency.
April 6 Sakae Holdings Ltd
* High court refused company's leave application and also ordered company to pay costs of $8000 to ERC Unicampus
* Amount that has been restrained by court remains as $9.71 million.
* Updates on matters concerning co's associate companies - Griffin Real Estate Investment Holdings and Gryphon Capital Management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO The dollar nursed losses on Friday, on track for a losing week as continuing tensions in North Korea underpinned the perceived safe-haven Japanese currency.
CHICAGO -- The Nashville Predators never gave Pekka Rinne much breathing room to work with on Thursday.