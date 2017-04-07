FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 7, 2017 / 3:06 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Sakae Holdings updates on matters concerning Associate Companies - GREIH And GCM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Sakae Holdings Ltd

* On 7 April 2017, high court handed down its judgment in suit nos. 122 and 1098 of 2013

* High court found that company had made out its claims of minority oppression

* Refers to matters concerning company's associate cos - Griffin Real Estate Investment Holdings Pte and Gryphon Capital Management Pte

* High court granted substantial number of reliefs that co had sought in suits includes orders that andy ong and ong han boon pay sum of s$16 million to GREIH on a unauthorised lease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

