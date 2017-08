BRIEF-Salesforce.com posts Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.01

May 18 (Reuters) - Salesforce.Com Inc:

* Salesforce announces fiscal 2018 first quarter results

* Sees FY revenue $10.25 billion to $10.3 billion

* Reports Q1 revenue up 25 percent

* Sees Q2 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.31 to $0.32

* Sees FY 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.28 to $1.30

* Sees Q2 2018 GAAP earnings per share $0.00 to $0.01

* Sees FY 2018 GAAP earnings per share $0.06 to $0.08

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.28

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.01

* Sees Q2 2018 revenue about $2.51 billion to $2.52 billion

* Q1 revenue $2.39 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.35 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Deferred revenue on balance sheet as of April 30, 2017 was $5.04 billion, an increase of 26 pct year-over-year

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $2.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $1.29, revenue view $10.19 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

