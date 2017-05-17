FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 3 months
BRIEF-Salix, Valeant and Actavis agree to stay outstanding litigation
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S.
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 17, 2017 / 11:45 AM / in 3 months

BRIEF-Salix, Valeant and Actavis agree to stay outstanding litigation

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Valeant

* Statement regarding XiFaxan intellectual property litigation

* Says Salix Pharmaceuticals, Valeant and Actavis Laboratories Inc, at Actavis' request, have agreed to stay outstanding litigation

* Says companies have agreed to extend 30-month stay regarding Actavis' ANDA for a generic version of XiFaxan (Rifaximin) 550 mg tablets

* Says legal action is stayed through April 30, 2018 and cannot be lifted prior to Oct. 31, 2017

* Valeant says all currently scheduled litigation activities, including January 2018 trial date, have been indefinitely removed from court docket Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.