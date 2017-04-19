FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sallie Mae Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.20
April 19, 2017 / 8:38 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Sallie Mae Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - SLM Corp:

* Sallie Mae reports first-quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.20

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 core earnings per share $0.21

* SLM Corp - expects 2017 full-year diluted core earnings per share: $0.70 - $0.72

* SLM corp - expects 2017 full-year private education loan originations of $4.9 billion

* Qtrly net interest income of $268 million, up 28 percent

* SLM Corp - expects 2017 full-year non-gaap operating efficiency ratio: 38 percent - 39 percent

* Qtrly private education loan originations of $1.8 billion, up 2 percent

* SLM Corp qtrly private education loan provision for loan losses was $27 million, down from $34 million.

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* SLM Corp qtrly private education loan delinquencies as a percentage of private education loans in repayment were 1.9 percent, down from 2.1 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

