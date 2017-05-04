FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sally Beauty Holdings Inc Q2 earnings per share $0.40
May 4, 2017 / 10:52 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Sally Beauty Holdings Inc Q2 earnings per share $0.40

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Sally Beauty Holdings Inc:

* Sally beauty holdings, inc. Announces fiscal second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.40

* Q2 sales $966.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $986.7 million

* Inventory at quarter end was $917.3 million, up $16.0 million, or 1.8pct, from prior year

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.44

* Sees fy consolidated same store sales growth approximately flat to prior year

* Sees net new store openings growth of approximately 2.0pct for FY

* Sees FY capital expenditures in a range of $115 million to $120 million

* In Q2, a 2.0pct decline in same store sales was partially offset by incremental sales from new stores.

* Sees FY adjusted operating income growth in low-to-mid single digits

* A stronger U.S. Dollar negatively impacted reported qtrly revenue by $9.8 million, or approximately 1.0pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

