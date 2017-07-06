BRIEF-Equity financial holdings comments on B-20 draft guideline
* Equity Financial Holdings-changes proposed in draft guideline could have a negative impact on co's business volumes due to nature of its customer base
July 6 Sally Beauty Holdings Inc:
* Sally Beauty Holdings - on July 6 co said its units Sally Holdings, Sally Capital consummated redemption of $850 million aggregate principal amount of 5.75% senior notes due 2022
* Sally Beauty Holdings-in connection with redemption, co, others entered credit agreement providing for term loan B facility in amount equal to $850 million
* Sally Beauty Holdings Inc - TLB matures on July 5, 2024
* Sally Beauty Holdings Inc says all of net proceeds of term loan B facility were used to fund a portion of redemption of 2022 notes - SEC filing
* Sally Beauty Holdings Inc - principal amount of TLB-2 shall be due in a single installment on maturity date - SEC filing
* Sally Beauty Holdings - with entry into TLB, also entered into certain amended and restated credit agreement to agreement dated Nov 12, 2010
* Sally Beauty Holdings Inc - amended and restated credit agreement to extended maturity date to July 5, 2022
* Sally Beauty Holdings Inc - ABL facility will be secured by second-priority lien in and upon remaining assets of company and its domestic subsidiaries
* Sally Beauty Holdings Inc - ABL facility will continue to provide for revolving commitments in an aggregate principal amount equal to $500.0 million
* Sally Beauty Holdings - ABL facility will continue to have $25.0 million canadian subfacility, co's foreign units to continue to have access to ABL facility Source text: (bit.ly/2sSdb8B) Further company coverage:
July 7 Embattled Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp used shares in its divested flash memory unit to secure a credit of 680 billion yen ($6 billion) from major banks, Nikkei news agency reported on Friday.