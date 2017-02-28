UPDATE 3-Card payment device maker Verifone probes breach - Blog
* Breach limited to about two dozen gas station convenience stores
Feb 28 Saltangen Property Invest AB (publ):
* H2 rental income 40.3 million Swedish crowns ($4.5 million) versus 40.3 million crowns year ago
* H2 profit from property management 28.2 million crowns versus 28.5 million crowns year ago
* Proposes dividend of 9.80 crowns per share for 2016
* Southside Bancshares Inc - following Sam Dawson's resignation as director, board of directors reduced size of board from 14 to 13 directors Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lUQEoa) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, March 7 Brazil's largest low-income homebuilder, MRV Engenharia e Participações SA, posted a 1.2 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit to 142 million reais ($46 million), missing analysts' expectations as it launched fewer units than planned.