BRIEF-Curocom to buy shares in Daekyung Machinery & Engineering for 25.91 bln won
* Says it will buy 37 million shares in Daekyung Machinery & Engineering Co Ltd for 25.91 billion won
July 5 SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET I NORDEN AB
* GETS ORDER TO BUILD 800 NEW HOUSES WITH HSB IN NYKÖPING
* DETAILED BUILDING PLANNING STARTS IN AUTUMN 2017, WITH ACCEPTANCE OF PLAN EXPECTED DURING SUMMER 2018 Source text: bit.ly/2tHAPZV Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will buy 37 million shares in Daekyung Machinery & Engineering Co Ltd for 25.91 billion won
* Says 1,000 units of its 12th series options were exercised to 100,000 shares of its common stock, from July 1 to July 5