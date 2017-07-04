BRIEF-Fujian Boss Software jointly sets up pioneer park management JV with partner
* Says it completed establishment of pioneer park mnanagement JV registered at 10 million yuan with partner
July 4 SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET I NORDEN AB :
* TO BUILD RETIREMENT HOMES IN HÖGANÄS AND KÄVLINGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, July 4 German auto supplier Robert Bosch said its Mobility Solutions division, which makes sophisticated safety systems and autonomous car components, will grow around 7 percent this year, benefiting from a push to make cars more intelligent.