BRIEF-Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget makes public offer for securities in AB Högkullen

April 18 (Reuters) - SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET I NORDEN AB:

* MAKES PUBLIC OFFER FOR PREFERRED SHARES AND SUBSCRIPTION OPTIONS IN AB HÖGKULLEN (PUBL)

* OFFERS ONE NEW PREFERRED SHARE IN COMPANY FOR EVERY 14 SHARES IN HÖGKULLEN, ALTERNATIVELY SEK 32 PER SHARE IN CASH

* OFFERS FOR EACH SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT IN HÖGKULLEN 28 NEW B-SHARES IN COMPANY OR FOR EVERY THREE SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS ONE PREFERRED SHARE IN COMPANY, ALTERNATIVELY SEK 150 PER OPTION IN CASH

* TOTAL BID VALUE FOR PREFERRED SHARES IN HÖGKULLEN IS ABOUT SEK 300 MILLION

* TOTAL BID VALUE FOR SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS IN HÖGKULLEN IS ABOUT SEK 141 MILLION