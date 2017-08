May 30 (Reuters) - SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET I NORDEN AB

* SAMHÄLLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET ACQUIRES 463 APARTMENTS FROM MUNICIPAL HOUSING COMPANY IN FALUN

* TRANSACTION TAKES PLACE AS COMPANY ACQUISITION; ACCESS TAKES PLACE ON JULY 1, 2017

* ACQUISITION IS FINANCED THROUGH A COMBINATION OF LOANS AND EQUITY

* ACQUIRES 463 APARTMENTS FROM KOPPARSTADEN AB FOR SEK 316 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)