BRIEF-Chongqing Dima Industry's unit wins land auction for 1.3 bln yuan in Hangzhou city
* Says unit wins land auction for 1.3 billion yuan ($191.47 million) in Hangzhou city
July 3 PSA:
* Samir Cherfan is appointed Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing for Middle East and Africa at PSA Group effective July 1st 2017.
* Role has been created to support the achievement of the strategic plan Push to Pass in the Middle East and Africa region aiming at delivering 1 Million units by 2025.
* role covers the Peugeot, Citroen and DS brands
* Says company sold 547,185 units of motorcycles during June 2017 , thereby growing by 13% over the corresponding month last year.