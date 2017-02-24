BRIEF-BRAIN Q1 adjusted EBIT loss widens to EUR 2.3 mln
* Q1 adjusted EBIT declined from a loss of 0.9 million euros ($953,100.00) to a loss of 2.3 million euros
Feb 24 Samitivej Pcl
* fy net profit 1.37 billion baht versus 1.36 billion baht
* fy total revenues 10.21 billion baht versus 10.10 billion baht Source text (bit.ly/2lR8I6I) Further company coverage:
* India Private Ltd. (SIIL) contract 1.3 million euros versus 178,000 euros year ago
* Says net sales amounted to MSEK 347.3 (69.1), whereof Q4 MSEK 96.5 (57.4)