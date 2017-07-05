BRIEF-Faurecia signs a JV with Dongfeng Motor Corp
* Signs a new joint venture with dongfeng motor corporation and expands partnership to faurecia clean mobility
July 5Samkee Automotive Co Ltd :
* Says it signed 28.18 billion won contract with volkswagen, to provide TM case & clutch housing
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/EWwvUQ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Signs a new joint venture with dongfeng motor corporation and expands partnership to faurecia clean mobility
* Faurecia creates a new joint venture with dongfeng motors and extends its partnership to its clean mobility business