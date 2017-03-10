BRIEF-Proposed combination of Essilor and Luxottica is progressing
* Transfer by Essilor International of its activities and shareholdings to its fully-owned subsidiary, Delamare Sovra, to be renamed Essilor International
March 10 Samse SA:
* FY revenue 1.22 billion euros ($1.29 billion)versus 1.20 billion euros year ago
* FY operating income 47.4 million euros versus 46.2 million euros year ago
* FY net income group share 34.9 million euros versus 32.1 million euros year ago
* To propose a dividend of 2.20 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9436 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Transfer by Essilor International of its activities and shareholdings to its fully-owned subsidiary, Delamare Sovra, to be renamed Essilor International
* Seven & I Holdings' operating profit apparently rose 2% to around 360 billion yen ($3.25 billion) for the year ended February - Nikkei