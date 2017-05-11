FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-San Angelo Oil Limited enters into business combination agreement with Cabral Gold Ltd
May 11, 2017 / 11:39 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-San Angelo Oil Limited enters into business combination agreement with Cabral Gold Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - San Angelo Oil Ltd:

* San Angelo Oil Limited enters into business combination agreement with Cabral Gold Ltd

* San Angelo Oil Ltd - Cabral Gold Ltd has a 100pct interest in Cuiú Cuiú Gold deposit which is located in Tapajos region of Brazil

* San Angelo Oil Ltd - San Angelo will issue approximately 22.8 million post-consolidation common shares to shareholders of Cabral

* San Angelo Oil Ltd- under deal cabral will amalgamate with newly-incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary of san angelo to form Cabral Gold B.C. Inc

* San Angelo Oil Ltd - San Angelo proposes to complete a 1:5 consolidation of its common shares concurrently with deal closing

* San Angelo Oil - pursuant to amalgamation shareholders of cabral will receive 0.18 of 1 post-consolidation share of co for each 1 share of Cabral held Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

