March 14 (Reuters) - San Miguel Corp

* Refers to news article entitled "SMB income up 31% to 17.7 billion pesos" posted in the Philippine Star on March 14

* Confirms that Co posted net income of 17.7 billion pesos for 2016, and consolidated revenue and operating income of 97.2 billion and 27.2 billion pesos respectively