BRIEF-Camsing International says unit entered into license agreement with Hasbro International
* Indirect wholly- owned subsidiary of co, entered into a license agreement with Hasbro International Inc.
July 10 Sanan Optoelectronics Co Ltd
* Says board elects Lin Zhiqiang as chairman
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sWgUH0
* Says it expects net loss of 222-227 million yuan ($32.63-$33.37 million) in H1 versus net profit of 1.8 million yuan a year earlier