BRIEF-VISUAL PHOTONICS EPITAXY to pay 2016 dividend on July 21
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 21
May 22 Sanan Optoelectronics Co Ltd
* Says Hong Kong unit plans to invest $10 million to set up unit in the U.S. for research and marketing of communication products
* Says Xiamen unit plans to invest $20 million to set up unit in Hong Kong in order to invest in Japan for compound semiconductor research
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2q0STNT
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 28