BRIEF-Jiuzhitang to invest 300 mln yuan to set up buyout fund worth up to 1.5 bln yuan
* Says it plans to invest 300 million yuan ($44.24 million) to set up buyout fund worth up to 1.5 billion yuan
June 30SanBio Co Ltd
* Says it received $20 million subsidy from California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM), for cerebral infarction phase 2b clinical study
* Says its wholly owned sub-subsidiary received government subsidy worth 110 million yuan