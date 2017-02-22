FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Sanchez Energy announces Q4 revenue $126 million
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 22, 2017 / 12:00 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Sanchez Energy announces Q4 revenue $126 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Sanchez Energy Corp

* Sanchez Energy announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results and operations update

* Q4 revenue $126 million versus I/B/E/S view $139.1 million

* Sanchez Energy Corp - Company's 2017 capital budget is estimated between $425 and $475 million

* Sanchez Energy Corp - Year-end proved reserves increased by over 55% to approximately 193 MMBoe

* Sanchez Energy Corp - Current hedge position is 7,000 Bbls/d of oil and 111,795 MMBtu/d of natural gas in 2017

* Sanchez Energy Corp - Current hedge position is 80,911 MMBtu/d of natural gas in 2018 and 20,000 MMBtu/d of natural gas in 2019

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.73

* Sanchez Energy Corp - Qtrly total oil equivalent production of 4,557 mboe versus 5,347 MBoe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.