June 16 Sanchez Energy Corp

* Press release - Sanchez Energy announces sale of non-core marquis asset in the eagle ford shale

* Sanchez Energy announces sale of non-core marquis asset in the eagle ford shale

* Sanchez Energy Corp - deal for cash consideration of $50 million and lonestar preferred stock that is structured to convert into 1.5 million shares of common stock

* Sanchez Energy Corp - ‍company received lonestar preferred stock that is structured to be converted into 1.5 million shares of common stock​

* Non-Core marquis assets consist of approximately 21,000 net acres primarily located in fayette and lavaca counties, texas

* Sanchez Energy - non-core marquis asset has net production of about 1,750 barrels of oil equivalent per day (74% oil) from 104 gross (65 net) wells Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: