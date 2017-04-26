FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Sanchez Energy Q1 estimated total production averaged about 51,800 boe/d
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 11:43 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Sanchez Energy Q1 estimated total production averaged about 51,800 boe/d

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Sanchez Energy Corp:

* Sanchez Energy announces first quarter 2017 operating results; Comanche integration remains on schedule as the company achieves record production

* Sanchez Energy Corp - Q1 production, which includes one month of Comanche production, totaled approximately 4.6 mmboe, or approximately 51,800 boe/d

* Sanchez Energy Corp - company brought 14 wells on-line in south central region of Catarina in q1 2017

* Sanchez Energy Corp - company's estimated total production for Q1 2017 averaged approximately 51,800 boe/d

* Sanchez Energy Corp -hedged 7,000 bbls per day of its 2017 oil production and about 100 mmbtus per day of its 2017 natural gas production from legacy assets

* Sanchez Energy Corp - company believes it remains on pace to hit its full year 2017 production guidance of 78,000 to 82,000 boe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

