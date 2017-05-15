FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Sanchez Production Partners reports Q1 operating and financial results
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 15, 2017 / 10:56 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Sanchez Production Partners reports Q1 operating and financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Sanchez Production Partners Lp

* Sanchez Production Partners reports first quarter 2017 operating and financial results

* Sanchez Production Partners LP says raptor gas processing facility is in early phases of start-up and is expected to be fully operational by end of Q2

* Sanchez Production Partners - raptor seco pipeline phase 1 construction is progressing with project expected to come on-line within budget in Q2 2017

* Sanchez Production Partners - throughput volumes of natural gas for western catarina midstream system for Q1 2017 were lower than expected

* Sanchez Production Partners Lp says net loss per unit common units for the quarter $1.32

* Sanchez Production Partners - anticipates sale of operated Oklahoma production assets will have no impact on its borrowing capacity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.