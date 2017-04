March 24 Sanchez Production Partners Lp

* Sanchez production partners lp - partnership’s revenue totaled $15.3 million during the fourth quarter 2016 versus $26.1 million in q4'15

* Sanchez production partners lp- on a gaap basis, partnership recorded a net loss of $12.9 million for q4 2016