BRIEF-H2o Innovation says unit recently renewed four municipal contracts
* H2o Innovation Inc - unit recently renewed four municipal contracts and was awarded a project in New Mexico
March 24 Sanchez Production Partners Lp
* Sanchez production partners reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Qtrly total revenues $15.3 million versus $26.1 million
* Qtrly net loss per unit after conversion $3.34 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* H2o Innovation Inc - unit recently renewed four municipal contracts and was awarded a project in New Mexico
* Lockheed Martin - following service life extension program structural modifications, air force can safely operate block 40-52 aircraft to 2048, beyond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: