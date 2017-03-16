FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Sanderson Farms Announces site for new poultry complex in Texas
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 16, 2017 / 3:29 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Sanderson Farms Announces site for new poultry complex in Texas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Sanderson Farms Inc

* Sanderson Farms Inc. Announces site for new poultry complex in texas

* Sanderson Farms expects to invest approximately $200 million in new texas complex

* Company expects to begin construction of facilities during summer 2017Anticipates that associated contract growers will invest an additional $135 million in poultry production facilities

* Company expects to begin construction of facilities during summer 2017

* At full capacity, complex will be equipped to process and sell about 375 million pounds of dressed poultry meat annually at full production

* Initial operations of new complex to begin during first fiscal quarter of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.