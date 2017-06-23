June 23 Sanderson Farms Inc:
* Sanderson Farms comments on California complaint
* The three non-profit corporations seek, among other
things, an order enjoining co from continuing its "100% natural"
marketing program
* Does not administer antibiotics, other chemicals,
pesticides, "other pharmaceuticals" listed in complaint to its
flocks, with 1 exception
* Co's veterinarians, on rare occasions, prescribe
penicillin to treat sick poultry flocks; medicines given in
accordance with FDA guidance
* To continue marketing, advertising campaign regarding use
of FDA-approved medicines to treat sick chickens
