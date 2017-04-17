FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sanderson Farms enters production agreement with House of Raeford Farms
April 17, 2017 / 3:09 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Sanderson Farms enters production agreement with House of Raeford Farms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Sanderson Farms Inc:

* Sanderson Farms Inc announces production agreement with House of Raeford Farms

* Sanderson Farms will purchase, process and sell chickens grown by House of Raeford Farms through mid-December 2017

* Sanderson Farms may elect, under terms of agreement, to process chickens on a fee basis rather than purchasing them

* Estimates additional volume of processed pounds from arrangement for St. Pauls processing plant will be 20.4 million pounds in Q3 2017

* Sees additional volume of processed pounds arrangement will generate for St. Pauls processing plant will be 26.3 million pounds in Q4 2017

* Sees additional volume of processed pounds arrangement will generate for St. Pauls processing plant will be 12.4 million pounds during Q1, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

