BRIEF-Sanderson Farms enters production agreement with House of Raeford Farms

April 17 (Reuters) - Sanderson Farms Inc:

* Sanderson Farms Inc announces production agreement with House of Raeford Farms

* Sanderson Farms will purchase, process and sell chickens grown by House of Raeford Farms through mid-December 2017

* Sanderson Farms may elect, under terms of agreement, to process chickens on a fee basis rather than purchasing them

* Estimates additional volume of processed pounds from arrangement for St. Pauls processing plant will be 20.4 million pounds in Q3 2017

* Sees additional volume of processed pounds arrangement will generate for St. Pauls processing plant will be 26.3 million pounds in Q4 2017

* Sees additional volume of processed pounds arrangement will generate for St. Pauls processing plant will be 12.4 million pounds during Q1, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: