3 months ago
BRIEF-Sanderson Farms reports Q2 earnings per share $2.94
#Market News
May 25, 2017 / 12:07 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Sanderson Farms reports Q2 earnings per share $2.94

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Sanderson Farms Inc

* Reports results for second quarter of fiscal 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $2.94

* Q2 sales $802 million versus i/b/e/s view $773.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sanderson Farms Inc says overall market prices for poultry products were higher during q2 compared with same period last year

* Sanderson Farms Inc says compared with second fiscal quarter of 2016, boneless breast meat market prices were approximately 9.1 percent higher in quarter

* Sanderson Farms Inc says "looking ahead to second half of fiscal year, we continue to expect grain prices to remain relatively benign"

* Sanderson Farms Inc says "with respect to production numbers, 2017 breeder placements have been relatively flat with 2016 placements"

* Sanderson Farms Inc says expect production during third and fourth fiscal quarters of 2017 to be up 13.6 percent and 11.7 percent, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

