BRIEF- Asaka Industrial announces shareholding structure change
* Says its second biggest shareholder, an individual shareholder, cut stake in the company to 0 percent from 10.2 percent, due to decease on June 14
May 22 Sandmartin International Holdings Ltd
* On May 19 court dismissed action of hca against co, Hung Tsung Chin,Chen Mei Huei,Liao Wen I with costs to be paid by bankrupt
* Referers to announcement in relation to legal proceeding filed by zhi charles as plaintiff against defendants
* On 17 may co's legal representative received a facsimile from official receiver's office informing that zhi charles was adjudged bankrupt on 26 april
* In the notice of discontinuance dated 16 may 2017, bankrupt intended to discontinue his claims under proceeding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 19