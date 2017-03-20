BRIEF-Sandmartin International says it proposes to increase its authorised share capital to HK$1 bln

March 20 (Reuters) - Sandmartin International Holdings Ltd -

* Company and underwriter agreed to carry out open offer to raise approximately hk$236.1 million

* Open offer in order to raise funds to ease liquidity issue of group and support development of myhd

* Offer involving allotment and issue of 1.97 billion open offer shares at offer price of hk$0.12 per open offer share

* Board proposes to increase authorised share capital of company from hk$300 million to hk$1 billion

