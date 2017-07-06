BRIEF-Zhejiang Langdi Group to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on July 13
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.42 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 12
July 6 Sandmartin International Holdings Ltd :
* Received a petition filed by Fung Chuen against co, Hung Tsung Chin and Chen Mei Huei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.42 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 12
* Says it cuts share issue size to 500 million yuan ($73.53 million) from 550 million yuan previously