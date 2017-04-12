BRIEF-Sandmartin International provides update on legal proceedings
* Application by zhi charles for an injunction order in summons 2 was dismissed by court
April 12 Sandmartin International Holdings Ltd
* Legal adviser has on 10 april 2017 received a summons under action number hcmp 284 of 2017 filed by plaintiffs against defendants
* Reference is made to announcements of company respectively dated 29 november 2016
* Pursuant to summons 1, plaintiff applies for an order that co to refrain from further pursuing open offer until it obtains necessary validation order
* Co's legal adviser has on 10 april received a summons under action number hcmp 284 of 2017 filed by plaintiffs against defendants
* Says it wins bid for factory and land site for 134.6 million yuan ($19.55 million)