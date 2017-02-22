FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sandridge Energy Inc Q4 adjusted net income of $29 million
#Market News
February 22, 2017 / 10:22 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Sandridge Energy Inc Q4 adjusted net income of $29 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Sandridge Energy Inc

* Sandridge Energy Inc reports financial and operational results for fourth quarter and the full year of 2016

* Sandridge Energy Inc says production in quarter ending December 31, 2016 was 4.3 MMBOE

* Sandridge Energy Inc says currently has one drilling rig running in Oklahoma, with plans to add a second rig late in Q1

* Sandridge Energy Inc says 2017 capital expenditure guidance range is for $210-$220 million

* Sandridge Energy Inc says adjusted net income of $29 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, for Q4 2016

* Sandridge Energy Inc says reported a net loss of $334 million, which included a non-cash ceiling test impairment charge of $319 million in quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

