BRIEF-Sandstorm and Mariana announce combination to create mid-tier streaming company

April 26 (Reuters) - Sandstorm Gold Ltd

* Sandstorm and Mariana announce recommended combination to create leading mid-tier streaming company

* Mariana shareholders will receive 28.75 pence in cash and 0.2573 of a Sandstorm share for each one Mariana share held

* Combination values Mariana at approximately 110 pence per Mariana share

* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - intends to move from current position of equity participation in JV to converting combined group's interest into a gold stream