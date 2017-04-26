FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sandstorm and Mariana announce combination to create mid-tier streaming company
April 26, 2017 / 6:48 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Sandstorm and Mariana announce combination to create mid-tier streaming company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Sandstorm Gold Ltd

* Sandstorm and Mariana announce recommended combination to create leading mid-tier streaming company

* Mariana shareholders will receive 28.75 pence in cash and 0.2573 of a Sandstorm share for each one Mariana share held

* Combination values Mariana at approximately 110 pence per Mariana share

* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - intends to move from current position of equity participation in JV to converting combined group's interest into a gold stream Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

