BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold reports Q4 revenue $16.5 mln

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Sandstorm Gold Ltd-

* Sandstorm Gold announces 2016 fourth quarter and annual results

* Record attributable gold equivalent ounces sold of 13,245 ounces in Q4

* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - attributable gold equivalent production for 2017 is forecast to be between 45,000 and 55,000 ounces

* Quarterly revenue of $16.5 million versus $9.9 million

* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - company is forecasting attributable gold equivalent production of over 65,000 ounces per annum by 2020

* Quarterly net loss of $0.02 million versus loss of $25.0 million