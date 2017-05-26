BRIEF-Sandvine Corp to be acquired by Vector Capital

May 26 (Reuters) - Sandvine Corp
* Sandvine corporation to be acquired by vector capital
* Sandvine corporation to be acquired by vector capital
* Sandvine corp - deal for cad $3.80 in cash per share
* Price per share implies an aggregate fully‐diluted equity value for sandvine of approximately cad $483 million
* Sandvine corp - arrangement agreement provides for a termination fee of cad $8.4 million with respect to such a termination during go-shop period
* Sandvine corp - transaction will be financed in part through a combination of committed debt and equity financing
* Sandvine corp - arrangement agreement provides for a termination fee of cad $16.9 million in certain other circumstances
* Sandvine corp - also received from vector capital a limited guarantee of certain obligations of scalar acquireco
* Sandvine corp - special committee and board have unanimously recommended that shareholders vote in favour of transaction
* Sandvine corp - agreement provides for payment to company by scalar acquireco of a reverse termination fee of cad$33.8 million in certain circumstances
* Sandvine corp - rolling shareholders have entered into voting support agreements with scalar acquireco Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: