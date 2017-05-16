FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Sandy Spring Bancorp to buy WashingtonFirst Bankshares
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2017 / 11:23 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Sandy Spring Bancorp to buy WashingtonFirst Bankshares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc

* Sandy spring bancorp acquisition of washingtonfirst bankshares to create region’s largest, locally-headquartered community bank

* Sandy spring bancorp inc - have entered into a definitive agreement for sandy spring to acquire virginia-based washingtonfirst

* Sandy spring bancorp inc says upon closing, sandy spring bank will merge washingtonfirst bank into sandy spring bank

* Sandy spring bancorp inc says transaction, which is expected to close in q4, has a value of $489 million in aggregate

* Says upon closing, sandy spring shareholders will own approximately 67.8% of combined company

* Sandy spring bancorp inc - transaction has been unanimously approved by board of directors of each company

* Sandy spring bancorp - washingtonfirst shareholders are expected to receive 0.8713 shares of co's stock for each share owned of washingtonfirst common stock

* Says upon closing, washingtonfirst's shareholders will own approximately 32.2% of combined company

* Sandy spring -upon closing, sandy spring shareholders will own about 67.8% of combined co and washingtonfirst's shareholders will own about 32.2% of combined co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.