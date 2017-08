May 25 (Reuters) - Sanford Ltd

* Sanford reports 25 pct improvement in net profit in six month result

* Improved NPAT to $19.0 mln from $15.3 mln in H1 f16

* HY sales revenue increased 5 pct to $230.4 mln from a year earlier

