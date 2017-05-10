FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics and Pfizer announce collaboration for Hemophilia A gene therapy
#Market News
May 10, 2017 / 8:19 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics and Pfizer announce collaboration for Hemophilia A gene therapy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc

* Sangamo Therapeutics and Pfizer announce collaboration for Hemophilia A gene therapy

* Sangamo Therapeutics Inc says under terms of collaboration agreement, Sangamo will receive a $70 million upfront payment from Pfizer

* Sangamo Therapeutics Inc says Sangamo will be responsible for conducting SB-525 phase 1/2 clinical study and certain manufacturing activities

* Sangamo -Pfizer will be operationally and financially responsible for subsequent research, development, manufacturing and commercialization activities for SB-525

* Sangamo Therapeutics Inc says Sangamo is eligible to receive potential milestone payments of up to $475 million

* Sangamo Therapeutics Inc says Sangamo will also receive tiered double-digit royalties on net sales

* Sangamo Therapeutics Inc says additionally, Sangamo will be collaborating with Pfizer on manufacturing and technical operations utilizing viral delivery vectors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

