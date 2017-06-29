BRIEF-Cinedigm says Bison Capital will take majority ownership stake in Co
June 29 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc:
* Sangamo Therapeutics appoints Roger Jeffs, PH.D. and Joseph S. Zakrzewski to its board of directors
Sangamo Therapeutics Inc - appointment of Roger Jeffs and Joseph Zakrzewski to company's board of directors
BUENOS AIRES, June 29 Argentina's industrial production turned positive in May, official data showed on Thursday, breaking a 15-month streak of declines and providing a glimmer of hope for the lackluster economy four months before crucial midterm elections.