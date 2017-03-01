FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics receives orphan drug designation from the FDA for SB-913 genome editing treatment for MPS II
March 1, 2017 / 1:46 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics receives orphan drug designation from the FDA for SB-913 genome editing treatment for MPS II

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Sangamo Therapeutics Inc:

* Sangamo Therapeutics receives orphan drug designation from the fda for sb-913 genome editing treatment for mps ii

* Sangamo therapeutics inc - in 2017, sangamo is conducting phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating sb-913 as an in vivo genome editing treatment for mps ii

* Sangamo Therapeutics Inc - sangamo has also submitted an application to FDA for rare pediatric disease designation for sb-913

* Sangamo Therapeutics- data from studies,from clinical trial for fourth lead program, sb-525, a gene therapy approach for hemophilia a, are expected in late 2017 or early 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

