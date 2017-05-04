FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics says special regulatory designations from FDA for 3 clinical programs
#Market News
May 4, 2017 / 12:43 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics says special regulatory designations from FDA for 3 clinical programs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Sangamo Therapeutics Inc

* Sangamo therapeutics announces special regulatory designations from the fda for three clinical programs

* Sangamo therapeutics inc- rare pediatric disease designation for sb-913 in vivo genome editing treatment for mps ii

* Sangamo therapeutics inc- orphan drug designation for sb-525 cdna gene therapy for hemophilia a

* Sangamo therapeutics inc- fast track designation for sb-fix in vivo genome editing treatment for hemophilia b Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

