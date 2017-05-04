BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics says special regulatory designations from FDA for 3 clinical programs

May 4 (Reuters) - Sangamo Therapeutics Inc
* Sangamo therapeutics announces special regulatory designations from the fda for three clinical programs
* Sangamo therapeutics inc- rare pediatric disease designation for sb-913 in vivo genome editing treatment for mps ii
* Sangamo therapeutics inc- orphan drug designation for sb-525 cdna gene therapy for hemophilia a
* Sangamo therapeutics inc- fast track designation for sb-fix in vivo genome editing treatment for hemophilia b